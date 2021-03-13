RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $990,000 in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 194,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $5.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.