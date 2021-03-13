RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $642,000 in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 36,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PMT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. 2,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,809. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,960.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.