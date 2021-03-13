RMB Capital Management LLC Has $914,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,591 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $112.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

