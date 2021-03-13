RMB Capital Management LLC Has $810,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.