RMB Capital Management LLC Has $667,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $302.59. 9,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,562. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $357.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

