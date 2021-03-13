RMB Capital Management LLC Has $541,000 Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $291.00. 996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,363. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.92%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

