RMB Capital Management LLC Has $421,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $11.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $532.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,206. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.07.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.