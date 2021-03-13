RMB Capital Management LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,744 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $136,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

