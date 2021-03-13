RMB Capital Management LLC Has $238,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its position in Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.72.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.82. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

