RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 117.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chubb by 72.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $173.48 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $176.40. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.14 and a 200-day moving average of $143.03.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,228. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

