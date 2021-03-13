RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 231.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.11.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $283.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.75. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $292.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.