RMB Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 55.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 62.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 16,843 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after buying an additional 261,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $188,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

BFST opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

