RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.56

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.56 and last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 8668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after buying an additional 390,424 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

