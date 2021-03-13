River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $218.71

River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.71 ($2.86) and traded as low as GBX 203 ($2.65). River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74), with a volume of 3,618 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £173.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 218.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 181.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

In related news, insider James Barham bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £23,500 ($30,702.90).

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

