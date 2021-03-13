Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) traded up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $24.23. 107,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 305,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration-Permian, LLC engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties, and related assets located in Yoakum County, Texas. As of September 30, 2017, it had 23 net producing wells across approximately 19,893 net acres with 14,009 MBoe of proved reserves.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.