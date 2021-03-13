Rhumbline Advisers Sells 27,512 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,512 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $23,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,238,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $125.91 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average of $126.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.