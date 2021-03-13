Rhumbline Advisers Sells 23,900 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $23,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Alliant Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Alliant Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

LNT stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

