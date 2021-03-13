Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Exact Sciences worth $21,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,846,000 after purchasing an additional 467,874 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $127.15 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.58.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,851,720 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

