Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 29,764 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 447,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,764 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $18,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,865,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kohl’s by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,681 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,530,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 721,262 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

