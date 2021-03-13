Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Textron worth $17,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TXT opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

