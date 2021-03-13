Rhumbline Advisers Has $22.69 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Lamb Weston worth $22,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 27,685 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $3,252,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $80.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

