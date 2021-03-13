Rhumbline Advisers Has $19 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $19,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in MongoDB by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total value of $12,110,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at $86,242,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.33.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $327.26 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.17. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.06 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

