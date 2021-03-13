Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.58 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $17,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after purchasing an additional 434,219 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in HubSpot by 38.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 167,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in HubSpot by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,778,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBS opened at $478.04 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $547.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $451.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.57.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $17,078,989. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

