Rhumbline Advisers Has $16.49 Million Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $16,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 98,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,754,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after buying an additional 180,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $117.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day moving average of $110.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.