Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,391 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of CACI International worth $19,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CACI. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $25,681,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $16,120,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 236,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,427,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter worth $6,054,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CACI opened at $236.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $156.15 and a 1-year high of $266.31.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.08.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

