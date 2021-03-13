Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REYN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

