REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.95

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.95 and last traded at $114.30, with a volume of 397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.13.

REX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $661.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.92 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 157.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

