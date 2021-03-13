Reviewing Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) & Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Smith Micro Software and Intuit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 Intuit 1 3 16 0 2.75

Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.06%. Intuit has a consensus price target of $426.43, suggesting a potential upside of 11.39%. Given Intuit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intuit is more favorable than Smith Micro Software.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Intuit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $43.35 million 7.22 $10.72 million $0.23 32.96 Intuit $7.68 billion 13.65 $1.83 billion $6.56 58.36

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software. Smith Micro Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Intuit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software 14.18% 18.11% 14.27% Intuit 25.10% 40.29% 21.60%

Summary

Intuit beats Smith Micro Software on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices. It also offers SafePath Home, a cloud managed platform that extends to connected devices in the home through a router agent that integrates with 5G modems and broadband routers to enable parental controls and remote monitoring; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging. In addition, the company provides ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers, as well as offers analytical capabilities; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, and ACH payment services; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and personal finance. The company's Strategic Partner segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. Intuit Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Red Hat, Inc. on Argo CD, a declarative continuous delivery tool for Kubernetes deployments. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.