Reviewing NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) & Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NICE and Trend Micro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NICE $1.57 billion 9.23 $185.90 million $4.35 53.52 Trend Micro $1.52 billion 4.58 $257.09 million $1.84 26.82

Trend Micro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NICE. Trend Micro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Trend Micro shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NICE and Trend Micro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE 0 2 10 0 2.83 Trend Micro 1 1 1 0 2.00

NICE currently has a consensus target price of $288.83, indicating a potential upside of 24.06%. Given NICE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NICE is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Risk and Volatility

NICE has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trend Micro has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NICE and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE 12.38% 12.75% 7.86% Trend Micro 14.33% 13.62% 7.06%

Summary

NICE beats Trend Micro on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels. The company also provides AI driven smarter processes and adaptive workforce engagement solutions. In addition, it offers NICE platform, a financial crime and compliance solution that handles various process, including detection, investigation, remediation, and reporting; and X-Sight, a cloud-based financial crime risk management platform-as-a-service. Further, the company provides professional service and support at various stages of the technology lifecycle, including defining requirements, planning, design, implementation, customization, optimization, maintenance, and ongoing support. It serves customers across various verticals, including banking, financial, telecommunications, healthcare, insurance, retail, travel, gaming, public safety, and state and local government. The company sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Information Services Group, Inc. to expand the automation ecosystem. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions. It also provides user protection solutions comprising endpoint security, email and Web security, endpoint and gateway suites, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

