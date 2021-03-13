Reviewing Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) & QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 6.29% 12.51% 8.58% Limelight Networks -3.62% -4.51% -3.16%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QuinStreet and Limelight Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Limelight Networks 1 7 2 0 2.10

QuinStreet currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.45%. Limelight Networks has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 91.13%. Given Limelight Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than QuinStreet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuinStreet and Limelight Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $490.34 million 2.56 $18.10 million $0.34 69.24 Limelight Networks $200.63 million 2.02 -$16.04 million ($0.14) -23.36

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Limelight Networks. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuinStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

QuinStreet has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Limelight Networks on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents. It also offers edge cloud services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious apps, Website attacks, and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as technology companies and other entities conducting businesses online. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

