Reviewing Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) & Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arrow Financial and Wells Fargo & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $138.31 million 4.03 $37.47 million $2.43 14.81 Wells Fargo & Company $103.92 billion 1.55 $19.55 billion $4.38 8.88

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 26.71% 12.14% 1.10% Wells Fargo & Company 3.72% 3.18% 0.26%

Risk & Volatility

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Arrow Financial pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arrow Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arrow Financial and Wells Fargo & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wells Fargo & Company 0 10 15 0 2.60

Arrow Financial currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.18%. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus target price of $33.96, suggesting a potential downside of 12.66%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Arrow Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Arrow Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns twenty-seven branch banking offices; and leases thirteen branch banking offices, as well as two residential loan origination offices. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business lending products. The Wholesale Banking segment provides commercial, corporate, capital markets, cash management, and real estate banking products and services, including traditional commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending, equipment leasing, international trade facilities, trade financing, collection services, foreign exchange services, treasury management, institutional fixed-income sales, interest rate, commodity and equity risk management, online/electronic products, corporate trust fiduciary and agency services, and investment banking services. It also offers commercial and residential development, land acquisition and development, rehabilitation, permanent securitization, and commercial real estate loans; secured and unsecured lines of credit; affordable housing loans and letters of credit; and interim financing arrangements. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, investment, and retirement products and services; and delivers financial planning, private banking, credit, investment management, and fiduciary services. The company also offers brokerage, and Internet and mobile banking services; and has collaboration with National LGBT Chamber of Commerce. As of March 16, 2020, it operated through 7,400 locations; approximately 13,000 ATMs; and offices in 32 countries and territories. The Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

