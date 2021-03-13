Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Revance Therapeutics worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,012,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,051,000 after purchasing an additional 131,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,871,000 after buying an additional 51,282 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,065,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,888,000 after buying an additional 462,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,286,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,471,000 after buying an additional 159,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RVNC opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $34.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.