Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Retail Value from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Retail Value stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. Retail Value has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $21.12.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $238,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa A. Vesy sold 4,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $63,044.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,204,041 shares of company stock valued at $16,854,545 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Retail Value by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,421,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 859,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 458,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

