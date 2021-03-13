Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Resources Connection worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Resources Connection by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $463.89 million, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

