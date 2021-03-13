Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

REZI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

