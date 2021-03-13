Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Resideo Technologies worth $35,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE REZI opened at $31.51 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.19 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

