Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bsr Reit’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

