Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Sells $1,523,520.00 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $1,523,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ralf Kuriyel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $398,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.70. The stock had a trading volume of 344,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,970. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.90. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

