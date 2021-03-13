ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Gap Up to $13.79

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.79, but opened at $15.45. ReneSola shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 35,162 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.95 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $6,347,405.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

