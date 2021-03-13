renDOGE Price Hits $0.0583 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $179,803.94 and $88,866.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.96 or 0.00450810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00061887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00081344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.39 or 0.00518990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012020 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

