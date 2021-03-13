Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) EVP James W. Gray Sells 5,000 Shares

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Renasant by 60.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

