Renasant Bank Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Renasant Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $316.67. 637,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,024. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.89. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

