Renasant Bank Makes New $607,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Renasant Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,111,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,623,867. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $212.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

