Renasant Bank Invests $452,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Renasant Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

NYSE EW traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.07. 1,865,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,517. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.79. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $991,790.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $5,791,789.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,172,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,454 shares of company stock valued at $35,407,780. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

