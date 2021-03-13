Renasant Bank Invests $1.80 Million in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Renasant Bank bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Renasant Bank owned about 0.23% of iShares Agency Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,802,000 after acquiring an additional 36,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGZ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.87. The company had a trading volume of 42,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.75. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.83 and a 52 week high of $124.18.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

