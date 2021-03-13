Renasant Bank Invests $1.18 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Renasant Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Visa makes up 1.0% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Shares of V traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,172,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,069,094. The company has a market cap of $438.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.11. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

