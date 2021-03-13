Renasant Bank Acquires New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Shares of KO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,598,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,735,406. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

