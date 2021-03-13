Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 982,135 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 982,135 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $22,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

