Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 272,000 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,748,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $33,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Canon by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Canon in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Canon by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Canon in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Canon by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 678,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 111,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. Canon Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $24.22.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAJ shares. Mizuho lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

