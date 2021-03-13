Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 173,300 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Essex Property Trust worth $27,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $277.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $281.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.31.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

